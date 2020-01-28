Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Cameras To Launch On January 29 In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially confirmed that its next mid-range smartphone -- the Galaxy A51 will launch in India on January 29. Along with the launch date, the brand has re-affirmed the fact that the device will have a quad-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently unveiled in select markets and it looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which was also recently launched in the country. Considering the leaks and speculations, the Galaxy A51 is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

Just like most of the budget Samsung smartphones, the back panel of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is made up of plastic, which is a drawback compared to the competition like the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an Infinity-O notch at the top. The device is driven by the Exynos 9611 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. As per the software, the smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The device comes in multiple memory configurations, starting from 4/64GB and goes up to 6/128GB. Unlike some of the flagship smartphones, the Galaxy A51 still uses UFS 2.0 storage system. The phone does feature a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Besides, the device does offer a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The quad-camera setup at the back of the phone has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone does include a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and is capable of recording 1080p videos.

A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone does retain a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

