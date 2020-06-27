ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A51s, Galaxy A71s With Snapdragon 765G Chipset Allegedly Spotted On Geekbench

    Samsung is preparing to bring several new devices to the market. Now, a new report says that the company may launch two phones named - the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G. The Samsung's two phones have appeared on the Geekbench platform with model number SM-A516V and SM-A716V respectively.

    The new model numbers are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A51s and the Samsung Galaxy A71s. On the other hand, the Galaxy A51s has been spotted on Geekbench as well as the NFC Forum and the Wi-Fi Alliance certification platform. The Geekbench list also reveals the specifications of potential upcoming phones.

    According to the Geekbench list, the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G might pack with Android 10. It is said to run on a Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. According to the Geekbench list, the phone is said to have a 'Lito' motherboard, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device is also likely to offer 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G carries 622 points and 1,928 points in the single-core test and multi-core test, respectively.

    On the other side, the Galaxy A71s is said to be loaded with Android 10 software and might pack the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device Galaxy A71s is listed to offer 8GB of RAM. The device has 626 points and 1,963 points respectively in the single-core test and multi-core test. In addition to the above information, nothing is known about both devices yet.

    According to the above features, the two phones will be unveiled as 5G models. The processor looks like both phones will fall into the mid-range section. Since we have not received any information about the two phones before, it is better not to take this information for granted until we get any information from the company about the existence of the two phones.

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
