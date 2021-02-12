Just In
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A72 5G To Adorn 120Hz Super AMOLED Display; Leaks Confirm
Samsung Galaxy A series is soon going to be refreshed with two new 5G smartphones. The company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G. Both smartphones have been consistently making appearances online via leaks and rumors. The Galaxy A52 is also said to come with standard 4G connectivity. The specifications of the 4G variant were tipped earlier. Now, the rumor mill has shared some additional details on the display specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G. Let's have a look at the details:
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 5G Display Specifications Leak
As per a new report by Sammobile, Samsung will finally be introducing a higher refresh rate display in its mid-range smartphone portfolio. The Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G will be amongst the first mid-tier Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the 90Hz/ 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 5G is said to feature up to 120Hz panel.
While the report doesn't specify if the Galaxy A72 5G will also feature a 120Hz panel, the presence of the same is highly likely. The report hints that the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.
The Galaxy 52 5G which is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This handset has been making consistent appearances online and has been authenticated by a couple of platforms. The smartphone is said to ship with Android 11 with One UI 3.0 interface. We can expect the company to use the same firmware on the remaining variants as well.
While the Galaxy A52 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A72 5G is expected with a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Both units will come with FHD+ resolution support and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
