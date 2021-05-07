Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Support Page Goes Live; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch seems around the corner as the handset with the model number SM-A526B/DS has been listed on the Samsung India website. However, the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date. Besides, the phone with the same model number already appeared on the BIS certification last month. We can assume the brand might launch the phone by this month; however, we will have to wait for the official launch date.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was originally launched in March alongside the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 smartphones. At that time, the company only announced the 4G model of the Galaxy A52 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Features

The features are believed to similar to the international variant. The phone is announced with a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O punch-hole design and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, while the 4G model comes with the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. Other aspects include Android 11 OS, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the camera department of the phone is handled by a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary camera sensor with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter.

Upfront, the smartphone has a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The Galaxy A52 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. Lastly, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expected Price In India

The Galaxy A52 5G is selling in Europe for 429 Euro (around Rs. 37,000). It means the phone might come in India under Rs. 40K segment. In this price range, the phone can beat smartphones like the iQOO 7 5G and the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G.

