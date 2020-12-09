Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Renders Leaked Online; Design, Price Details Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launch could take place soon as tipster Steve Hammerstoffer (OnLeaks) has shared the renders of the Galaxy A52 5G, giving us a glimpse of its design. Previously, the handset was also spotted on Geekbench. Going by the renders, the design of the upcoming mid-range device looks similar to its predecessor the Galaxy A51 5G. Further, the tipster also reveals an expected price of the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Design Reveals Via Renders

The Galaxy A52 5G renders show the phone with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. There will be a slim bezel all around like its predecessor and was appeared to have a quad-camera setup at the back which is housed into a rectangular module. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge of the device and will come with a Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Features (Expected)

In terms of features, the upcoming device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display. Besides, the handset will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm in dimensions and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for security measure.

Moving on to the Geekbench listing which revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will pack the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 6GB RAM. It will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Moreover, an older report claimed the phone will offer a 64MP primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expected Price

As per tipster, the Galaxy A52 5G will be priced around USD 499 which roughly translates to Rs. 36,700. The launch of the upcoming mid-range device is expected for early 2021. However, Samsung is yet to be revealed the official launch date.

Best Mobiles in India