Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted At Another Benchmark Website: Report

Samsung is said to be gearing up to launch a new 5G mid-range smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be introduced in the Galaxy'A' series and will be dubbed Galaxy A52 5G. The unit will be launching as the successor to the Galaxy A51 5G which debuted earlier this year. The device already has been spotted on several online platforms including Geekbench. Now, it has been sighted at another benchmarking website confirming its existence and an upcoming launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Leaks Again Online

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has now been listed on the HTML5Test browser benchmark website. The device was the unit was initially spotted by SamMobile with the SM-A526B model number. The handset has been tipped with the same model number earlier as well. It previously made it to the Geekbench database with this model number.

Unfortunately, the HTML5Test browser benchmark database doesn't reveal any specifics in terms of hardware. The listing only reveals Android 11 OS. It could be likely that the device comes pre-installed with the latest OneUI custom skin. Just for reference, this OS was tipped by the Geekbench database as well.

In the benchmark test on the HTML5TEST, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has scored 523 out of 555 points. Now coming to the previously tipped features, the Galaxy A52 5G's Geekbench listing suggested the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The chipset wi have a clock speed of 1.8GHz and will be paired up with 6GB RAM.

The storage capacity of the Galaxy A52 5G hasn't been revealed just yet. However, we can't rule out the possibility of at least 128GB of storage. The smartphone will likely sport a Super AMOLED panel which will measure 6.5 inches and will have an FHD+ resolution. It is likely to come with a punch-hole display design.

