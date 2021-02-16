Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Visits Google Play Console Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is soon set to take the wraps off the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones. The company is expected to launch the smartphones sometime in March this year. It is being speculated that the brand will be introducing both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Multiple leaks have already surfaced hinting at the features and design of the upcoming smartphones. Ahead of the suggested launch, the Galaxy A52 5G has paid a visit to Google Play Console.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications Leaked At Google Play Console

Going by the image shared on Google Play Console, the Galaxy A52 5G will be sporting an Infinity-O display. The punch-hole will be placed towards the center-top of the display panel. The bezels appear narrow on three corners; except for the chin. The volume and the power key can be seen positioned on the right spine. The design is identical to what the leaks have tipped.

The Google Play Listing has also listed some of the Galaxy A52 5G's hardware features. According to the website, the device will be making use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The same has been revealed by the leaks in the past. The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM.

The storage option isn't mentioned. However, the device might come with a 128GB native storage capacity. The device has also been leaked with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity earlier. This means there is a possibility that the brand releases this handset in two different configurations. The device will have the Android 11 OS pre-installed layered with One UI 3.1 skin.

The Galaxy A52 5G will flaunt an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 420 PPI pixel density. These are the features tipped by the Google Play Console database. The listed specifications corroborate with the earlier leaked hardware. The handset making an appearance at the Google Play Console is an indication for an upcoming launch.

via

Best Mobiles in India