Samsung Galaxy A52 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Revisits TENAA; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is gearing up to introduce several new mid-range 5G smartphones for the masses in the coming months. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is amongst the upcoming offerings by the South Korean giant that will come with built-in 5G network support and mid-tier hardware.

The company is also working on the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 and it is expected to make a debut alongside the Galaxy A72. It seems that the brand might introduce the Galaxy A52 5G anytime soon as the device has reappeared on TENAA mobile authentication website.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications Leaked On TENAA

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has revisited TENAA mobile certification website with the SM-A5260 model number. While the previous listing didn't reveal any hardware, the current one details the key specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G. The certification website also shares some renders of the new mid-range smartphone.

Starting with the design elements, the Galaxy A52 5G is seen with an Infinity-O display with a centrally-aligned punch-hole. The volume and the power keys are positioned on the right panel. The rear of the Galaxy A52 5G is seen sporting a quad-camera setup inside a rectangular module.

The listing suggests four different shades including Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Purple. There is no direct sighting of a physical fingerprint scanner. It could be a possibility that the brand integrates the fingerprint scanner in the display itself.

The TENAA listing has also mentioned all the major hardware features of the Galaxy A52 5G. As per the certification website, the device will make a debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

The chipset will be paired up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. The Galaxy A52 5G will boot on Android 11 OS and it will have the new One UI 3.0 skin overlay. The handset will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel.

It will probably offer an FHD+ resolution. The rear camera will have a 64MP primary sensor, while the power is said to be kept on via a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The listing also suggests 15W fast charging support.

