Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 India Prices Leaked; Do They Justify Asking Price?

Samsung is all set to launch two new mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series on March 17th, at the Galaxy Awesome Unpackaged Event. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 with features like high-rate-display, modern design, multi-camera setup, and more.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung might not launch the 5G iterations of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 in India. Hence, one might have to wait for a few more months to get a mid-tier 5G-capable smartphone from Samsung. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Features

The Samsung Galaxy A52 looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy A32, which was recently launched in the country. This device comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back and is likely to offer a 64MP primary sensor, possibly with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In India

As per the pricing, the Galaxy A52 will come in two storage options. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 26,499, while the other variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Features

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will also look similar to the Galaxy A52 with a slightly large display and a big battery. Just like the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A72 will also boast a 90Hz display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The base model of the Galaxy A72 offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Galaxy A72 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, again, with a quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor. This model is expected to offer a high-resolution selfie camera with better video recording capability. As per the software experience, both devices will run on Android 11 OS with custom One UI 3.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In India

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy A72 will cost Rs. 34,499 and will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the fully-specced model will cost Rs. 37,999 and will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Availability

Unlike the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy A series will be available via both online and offline stores. In select markets, these devices will also launch with 5G networking capabilities.

Looking at the leaked prices, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 might face tough competition from the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the upcoming Realme 8 series of smartphones. Given, the Redmi and Realme counterparts offer better specs at a much lower price tag.

Samsung has a track record of selling a good number of Galaxy A series smartphones in the offline market, and this is likely to continue with the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72, especially with upgrades like higher-refresh-rate display and a fresh design.

