Samsung Galaxy A52 Price Hiked By Rs. 1,000 In India; Should You Still Buy?

Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched back in March in India. After five months of its launch, Samsung has now increased the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000 for both storage variants. In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy A52 offers a 90Hz display, 64MP quad cameras, 25W fast charging, and much more. Check out the new price of the latest Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 New Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price now starts at Rs. 27,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant instead of its launch price Rs. 26,4999. On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option was selling for Rs. 27,999, now it retails for Rs. 28,999. The new pricing is already reflecting on Samsung's India website and other online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A52: What Does Offer?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11 wrapped under One UI 3.1 on top and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB default storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD. Upfront, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Further, the device sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and another 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Other aspects include a 4,500 mAh battery unit, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Should You Still Buy?

Apart from the 5G connectivity, the Galaxy A52 has all the useful features that a mid-range device should offer. However, for an asking price of Rs. 27,499, it can't be considered as worth buying. In this range, you get better options like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy F62 offers better features at an even lower price tag compared to the Galaxy A52.

