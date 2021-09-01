Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz Display Launched In India; Price, Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. The handset flaunts a similar design as the Galaxy A52 and comes with 12 5G band support, an IP67 rating for dust, and water resistance up to 1-meter depth up to 30 minutes. Other features include a 120Hz display, quad cameras, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Features

Running Android 11 with One UI 3 on top, the Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB using microSD.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 5MP macro and telephoto sensors. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the handset with 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy A52s 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price And Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price starts in India at Rs. 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 37,499. It can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung.com, and other retail outlets in three color options namely - Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. As part of launch offers, you can get a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit, debit cards, and EMI transactions or ​can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 with upgrading the old phone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Better Than Competition?

The IP rating, 12 5G band support, and the 120Hz sAMOLED display can be the best-selling points for the Galaxy A52s 5G. However, the smartphone is overpriced as you get the flagship SD888 chip in this price range. Besides, the Snapdragon 778G SoC is available in smartphones like the Realme GT Master Edition and the Motorola Edge 20 that are selling under Rs. 30,000 segment.

