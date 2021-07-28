Samsung Galaxy A52s Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs; Here's The Expected Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung next offering in the Galaxy A series is tipped to be the Galaxy A52s. The company has already launched the standard Galaxy A52 both with 4G and 5G network connectivity earlier this year. The upcoming variant will likely bring some upgraded features compared to its siblings. In the latest developments, the device has been spotted at Geekbench which hints at its final testing phase and an imminent launch. The pricing of the device has also been suggested ahead of the anticipated launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications Confirmed Via Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy A52s have made it to the Geekbench database with the SM-A528B model number. The Geekbench listing reveals an octa-core processor with a base frequency 1.80GHz. While the name of the chipset is not revealed, the motherboard codenamed 'lahaina' suggests it to be the Snapdragon 778G processor.

The Galaxy A52s will be launched with Android 11 OS which will be topped with OneUI 3.1 interface. The handset will have an 8GB RAM configuration according to Geekbench. It is currently not revealed if there will be any other RAM variant in the mix. Also, the storage capacity isn't revealed by the website; however, we can expect the device to come with at least 128GB storage capacity.

In the single-core benchmark test, the Galaxy A52s has scored 770 points. On the other hand, the device logged 2,804 points in the multi-core test. These are the only details that the benchmark website has revealed. Unfortunately, the rumor mill also hasn't spilt many beans on the other key features.

The Galaxy A52s' display, camera, and battery details are still at large. There are possibilities that we get to see some more upgrades besides the processor. We can expect the company to pack the Galaxy A52s also with an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The screen size and panel type are yet to be disclosed. We are also likely going to see multiple camera sensors at the back and also fast charging support. However, the details would be clear only going forward.

Samsung Galaxy A52s India Price And Expected Sale Dates

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a EUR 449 price tag which translates to Rs. 39,000 approximately. This information comes via tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The launch details are also not known.

However, the handset has been spotted on multiple online platforms including BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Its debut is likely happening soon in India and some other markets.

