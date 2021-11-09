Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Renders Reveal Design In Full Glory; Quad Cameras, Punch-Hole Camera Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A53 5G which will be the successor of the Galaxy A52. Samsung has not revealed anything regarding the launch yet. If the rumors are to be believed, the phone will go official earlier next year. In the latest development, the renders of the device show its design.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Renders Reveal Its Design

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G come out via Digit (in partnership with popular tipster OnLeaks) which reveals its design in full glory ahead of the official launch. The design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G looks similar to the Galaxy A52; however, the back panel is seen with a flat design that does not have curves around the edges.

At the rear, it will have a rectangular module that will house a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. The resolution of the camera sensors is still unknown at this moment. However, it is expected to offer a 64MP or 48MP primary camera, an ultrawide sensor, and a macro shooter.

Upfront, the Galaxy A53 5G will sport a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge. However, it seems the device will skip a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: What More To Expect?

The phone is believed to come with OIS support. Since the previous report revealed that the brand is reportedly planning to start offering the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature for all mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones starting next year.

As of now, other features like the display, battery, and processor of the device are still under wraps. We will keep updated you if further info regarding Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes to our notice.

Now, the Galaxy A52s 5G is the latest device from the South Korean tech giant which was launched back in September in the country. Features of the Galaxy A52s 5G include a 64MP quad rear camera setup, IP67 rating design, 120Hz display, and so on. It is powered by the SD778G chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery unit. Additionally, the Galaxy A52s also supports 12 5G bands.

