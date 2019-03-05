Samsung Galaxy A60 to feature dual 36 MP cameras: Will launch in April 2019 News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy A60 also has a massive 4500 mAh battery

Forget the Samsung Galaxy A50, according to the latest speculations, the Korean smartphone company is working on another A series smartphone, which is expected to feature the highest resolution camera on a Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 will be the next Galaxy A series smartphone, which is expected to offer never seen before features on a Samsung smartphone, including a massive 36 camera. The leaked specs-sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A60 confirms most of the specifications of the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Samsung.

According to the leaked specs-sheet, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will be unveiled on the 19th of April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will feature a massive phablet class 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As speculated, the Samsung Galaxy A60 does feature an in-display fingerprint sensor with an Infinity-U notch cutout.

Coming back to the storage and memory option, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will come with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage or 8 GB of RAM with the same 128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup, consisting of a 32 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A60 also packs in a secondary 32 front-facing selfie camera for amazing selfies. The company is most likely to use the same sensor used on the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro.

According to the leak, the smartphone will have a massive 4500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. As of now, there is no information on the price of the smartphone. Considering the recent trend, the Samsung Galaxy A60 is most likely to cost around Rs 30,000.

