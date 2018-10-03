ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy A6s will be manufactured by Xiaomi: Reports

Samsung and Wintech are in talk and it seems that the Galaxy A6s will be the first model to be manufactured by Wintech.

By

    According to a recent report by the Korean Herald, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is in talks with Wintech, who is the original Design Manufacturer for the Xiaomi's smartphones. The report has also revealed that the Galaxy A6s might be the first Samsung model to be manufactured by Wintech. The units which will be produced by Wintech will be only for the Chinese smartphone market.

    The Galaxy A6s has been into the limelight for quite a time now. There are many rumors and speculation surfaced on the web about the expected specs and features. The smartphone was also spotted as the Galaxy P30 but later it was confirmed to be the A6s. The device was also expected to feature a fullscreen display design with minimum bezels on all the sides.

    However, Samsung hasn't confirmed anything on shutting down the Tianjin plant. Moreover, ODM units which will be released in China will come with its logo. This shift will help the company in cutting the manufacturing costs.

    But do remember that the company is yet to make an official announcement about the deal. So we can't jump to any conclusion and wait for the official announcement.

    It seems Samsung is trying to do out of the box and accepted to do experiments with its products. Recently the company has launched its first ever smartphone with a triple rear camera.

    It features a 24MP primary camera coupled with 5MP depth lens which powers Live Focus feature that controls the depth of field. The third camera sensor comes with an 8MP 120° Ultra-Wide Lens, which has the same viewing angle as the human eye. This allows users to capture unrestricted wide-angle photos exactly like what one can see.

    The front camera comes with a 12MP camera sensor, along with technology like Pixel Binning that allows the device to intelligently detect low light conditions and combine four pixels into one. Users can also create avatars using the AR Emoji feature.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
