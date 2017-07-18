Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) to start receiving Android Nougat update soon

It seems like Samsung's Galaxy A7 (2017) would be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat soon. We say this as a version of the smartphone with Android Nougat has just received Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

The tested unit carries the model number SM-A720F, which is the single-SIM version of the phone. As yet, the dual-SIM variant has not received any certification, but it is possible that Samsung is currently working on the necessary software for the handset. Once the Android 7.0 Nougat update hits the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), users will be able to experience various new features.

To put it simply, the overall user experience will be improved to a great extent. For example, the updated Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) will have support for split screen multitasking or multi-window mode. As some of you may know, this split screen view will allow for more apps to be arranged in the said mode.

This feature would be useful when you want to copy text between two Google Docs files or keep multiple text message threads open simultaneously.

Besides this, the addition of the Quick Reply feature will enable users to reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app.

Under the hood, Google also incorporated new and improved features that would result in a better device performance and battery life.

Major updates to the Android operating system usually weigh in at over 1GB. Hence, if your device is running short of storage space, you should remove some rarely used apps. Once the Android Nougat update arrives, the smartphone should be sufficiently charged to last the entire update process.

Moreover, instead of mobile data connection, you are recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection for downloading the update.