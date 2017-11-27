Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) press renders show the device in all its glory

Earlier today Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) front panel images were leaked. However looking at the images we get an idea that Samsung is most likely going to incorporate a bezel-less design for most of its upcoming smartphones. Talking about the upcoming smartphones, as per the leaks and rumors, the handsets will be from the A series like Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018).

We have already seen the press renders of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and now the alleged press renders of Galaxy A7 (2018) has been leaked by a case maker. From the image, we can see that the new 2018 Galaxy A7 will feature a full-screen display. The display though is not a curved one.

In any case, we can safely say that the new 2018 A series will mark the entry of Samsung's Infinity Display in the midrange segment.

Apart from the display, there is a single camera in the front as opposed to a dual system that was reported earlier. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back just below the camera. This time Samsung has got it right with the design and the placement. Further, the smartphone will come with USB Type-C and it will feature a headphone jack.

Expected Features and Specifications

The Galaxy A7 is said to come with 5.7-inch AMOLED bezel-less infinite display with 2160×1080 resolution and the 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to arrive with either Exynos 7885 or Snapdragon 630. This will basically depend on the market where the device will be launched.

The handset is also expected to come in two variants which will include a 4GB RAM and 32GB of Storage variant and a 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage model. As for the cameras, Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to come with a 16MP main rear camera and a 16MP front-facing sensor.

Some of the other features include Android 7.1.1 running out the box, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC. The handset will most probably be backed by a 3600mAh battery.

Launch Day

It is still a mystery as to when Samsung will actually unveil the handsets. As far as our assumptions go we could see the launch happening in early 2018. Maybe in the month of January.

