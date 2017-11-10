Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) receives go-ahead sign from FCC: Launching soon?

In the past few weeks, we have been hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming smartphones Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). And from what we have been hearing so far the South Korean giant is expected to unveil its new Galaxy A (2018) series early next year. As for Galaxy A7 (2018), it seems that its release could happen sooner than expected. The device has now appeared on the FCC database.

Further, the Samsung smartphone seems to have secured the green light from FCC certification, and most significantly it means that the Galaxy A7 (2018) could be launched soon. That being said, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) as per the listing comes with SM-A730F model number on FCC and the FCC approval documents show tests related to LTE and other connectivity options.

The FCC documents for Galaxy A7 2018 model number SM-A730F also comes with dual-SIM variant that carries the model number SM-A730F/DS that will be launched along with the single SIM variant in some markets.

Unfortunately, the FCC documents haven't revealed any other details or specifications of the device. There are no images so we are waiting for more leaks to pop up online.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 was also spotted on GeekBench with model number SM-A730F as well as on GFXBench database. The Geekbench and GFXBench revealed some specs of the smartphone. The listing on the two benchmarking websites revealed that the smartphone came with a 6-inch Full HD+ Infinity Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone further had 2.1GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7885 14nm processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 32GB ROM, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box and featured a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other features of the smartphone included a fingerprint sensor as well as water and dust resistant body with IP68 ratings. The device will also offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, USB Type-C connectivity options.

Considering that Samsung announced the Galaxy A (2017) series in January 2017, it's likely that its successor might also be unveiled in January. If it does then it is coming soon.

Source