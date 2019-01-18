Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with Android Pie gets Wi-Fi certification

Samsung had launched its mid-range Galaxy A7 (2018) with a triple rear camera setup back in September 2018. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is the first mid-range device in the market that offered a triple-lens setup at the rear. The device made an appearance on Geekbench with Android Pie onboard which suggested that we might soon the latest Android version for the Galaxy A7 (2018). Now, some more reports are surfacing over the web which suggests that the Android Pie rollout for the device is under works.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with Android Pie OS has recently been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. This further confirms that the Android Pie update for the device is coming sometime soon this year. The Wi-Fi Alliance website has also listed the variants of the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphones with Android Pie on-board and it is expected that the update will be rolled out for the smartphones by April this year.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has also received a price cut recently. The base variant of the device with 4GB RAM came with an original price tag of Rs 23,990 and is now available for Rs 18,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM which came with a price tag of Rs 28,990 is now retailing for Rs 22,990.

To recall, the key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is the triple-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 24MP primary sensor, an 8MP lens and a 5MP lens for depth sensing. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is a 24MP front camera accompanied by an LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 788 octa-core chipset paired with 4/6GB of RAM that takes care of the multitasking. In terms of storage, the device is available in 64GB and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.