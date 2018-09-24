Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 with triple cameras to launch in India on the 25th of September

Samsung has become very aggressive in the Indian smartphone market by launching new smartphones with trendy features like triple camera setup. And now, the company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, the second triple camera smartphone will launch in India on the 25th of September.

The most striking feature about the Samung Galaxy A7 2018 is the triple camera setup. The smartphone uses 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens (120 degrees) with an f/2.4, and a 5 MP depth senosor with an f/2.2 aperture. Even for the selfie camera, the device uses a 24 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. With this set of features, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 will be able to offer a lot of interesting features like portrait mode, wide-angle shots, improved low-light photography and more.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 has a superior 6-inch Super OLED display with FHD+ resolution (2220 x 1080px) protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Just like the majority of the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is expected to offer a premium unibody design with a glass-metal sandwich build quality. The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is also expected to come in a variety of colors, including Red, Blue, Gold, Black, and Silver.

The smartphone has a 3300 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The phone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience UI on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is expected to offer other features like dual LTE or VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Considering the pricing strategy of the other Galaxy A series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is expected to price upwards of Rs 30,000 in India. So, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus ZenFone 5z, and other affordable flagship smartphones.