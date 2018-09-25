Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple rear cameras launched in India starting Rs 23,990

Display and design

The Samsung Galaxy flaunts a 6.0-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. In order to make this device a true audio-visual delight, the company has used Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology in the smartphone. Galaxy A7 comes with a 2.5D glass back design, 7.5mm slim body, and a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The sensor has been integrated into the power button for a clutter-free design.

Hardware

Under the hood, the Galaxy A7 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 7885 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The device will be available in two variants one with 6GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

The device is fueled by a 3,300mAh battery and runs the Android Oreo operating system.

Camera

On the optical front, the new triple camera set up comes with an additional 8MP 120° Ultra-Wide Lens, which has the same viewing angle as the human eye. This allows users to capture unrestricted wide-angle photos exactly like what one can see. The 24MP primary camera coupled with 5MP depth lens which powers Live Focus feature that controls the depth of field by allowing users to adjust the effect both during and after clicking photos.

At the front, the smartphone houses a 24MP selfie camera which features a new technology - Pixel Binning that allows the device to intelligently detect low light conditions and combine four pixels into one ‘Super Pixel' for crisp and clear shots in the dark. You can also create avatars using the AR Emoji feature.

Offers, price and availability

Galaxy A7 range is priced at Rs 23,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM are priced at Rs 28,990. The smartphone will be available in blue, black and gold color options.

Consumers can avail exciting cash backs worth INR 2,000 when they make a payment through HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

The highly anticipated Galaxy A7 is slated to launch by September end across over 180,000 outlets. In order to give consumers early access, the device will be available on September 27 and 28 for a special preview sale on Flipkart, Samsung e-shop, and at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.