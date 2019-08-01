Samsung Galaxy A70 Camera Gets Dedicated Night Mode Via New Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has been proactively rolling out Android updates to its Galaxy smartphones lately. Following the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Duo, the company has now released an update for the Galaxy A70. The device went official with a triple rear camera setup earlier this year, but without a dedicated Night Mode. However, the latest update finally brings this feature.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Firmware Update Details:

The firmware weighs around 367MB in size and comes with a build number A705GMDDU3AS5G6 in India. It is rolling out as OTA in batches and should make its way to all the users gradually. Coming to the Changelog, the handset has received the July 2019 Android security patch in addition to several bug fixes and enhancements.

With the addition of the dedicated Night Mode, the handset is expected to capture good quality low-light shots. Besides, the handset has now received a dedicated QR scanner integrated into the camera app. Moreover, the firmware optimizes the overall system stability and performance for enhanced user experience.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Pricing And Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A70 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs.28,990 and can be purchased from e-commerce stores in India. You can select from Black, Blue, and White color options. As for the internals, the handset ships with a 6.7-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution.

The device is built around an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU and supports an external microSD card of up to 512GB. The unit runs on Android Pie OS with an in-house One UI interface. The triple-rear cameras sport a 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/1.7) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.

A 32MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video chats is tucked within the waterdrop notch. You get some standard features such as HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and 1080p@30fps video recording. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature. The unit is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Our Thoughts:

The big AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution makes it suitable for media consumption, while the triple rear cameras with 32MP primary sensor are good for imaging. If you are looking for a device in the sub Rs. 30,000 segment with some good set of hardware, then the Galaxy A70 is a good bargain.

