Samsung Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50 Get Massive Discounts In Offline Market News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51 are set to arrive any time soon in the Indian market. Just yesterday, the pricing of both smartphones were suggested via a leak. Now, ahead of the launch of these two smartphones, the company has axed the prices of its predecessors - the Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A50 with a huge margin.

Samsung Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50 Price Cut In India

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has received a discount of Rs. 4,000. The handset which was announced at Rs. 22,990 can now be purchased at Rs. 17,490. Notably, this is the pricing of the 6GB RAM model. The base model is still selling at Rs. 18,490 and has not received any discount.

The Galaxy A70 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option which was selling at Rs. 27,990, is now selling at Rs. 23,990. This is a limited period sale which started from January 4th and will be live till January 31st at the brick and mortar stores in India.

As for the discount on the online stores, the Galaxy A50 can be purchased at Rs. 17,990 and Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM model respectively. The Galaxy A70 can be bought for Rs. 24,990. You can buy both the smartphones with the new discount on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 Key Specs

The Galaxy A50 packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a fingerprint scanner incorporated. The handset packs an Exynos 9610 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

The device features a triple-rear camera module with a 25MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 5MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 25MP snapper upfront. The handset is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A70, on the other hand, packs a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB). The device sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. There is a u-shaped notch housing a 32MP selfie snapper.

The rear camera setup has a 32MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device is backed by a bigger 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

via

Best Mobiles in India