Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple-lens camera and Android Pie clears Wi-Fi certification

    By
    |

    South Korean tech giant Samsung is not going to stop anytime soon. The company has recently launched its M series smartphones in India and now it is expected that Samsung will add another affordable smartphone the Galaxy A70 to the lineup. It has been reported that the smartphone is just spotted on the web passing through the Wi-Fi certification.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple-lens camera clears Wi-Fi certification

     

    91Mobiles are the one who has spotted the Galaxy A70 on the Wi-Fi certification along with a model number SM-A705FN/DS. This means that the launch of the upcoming Galaxy A70 is very soon. The report also suggests that the phone will come with dual-SIM connectivity. Apart from that the certification also suggests that the smartphone will sport a dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support and runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

    In the recent case render it has been revealed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear-camera setup on the back aligned vertically along with a LED flash. The leak renders also suggest that the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    According to previous reports, The Samsung Galaxy A70 will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, along with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is also expected. The smartphone is also said to come with premium features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, like the one which was there on Galaxy A50 smartphone.

     

    However, do note that all these information are based out of rumors and leaks and the company has not revealed anything authoritatively. So it will be better or all of us to take this information with the pinch of salt and sit tight for the official declaration.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
