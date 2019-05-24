Samsung Galaxy A70S will be the world's first phone with 64 MP camera News oi-Vivek Galaxy A70S will use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor

Samsung recently announced the world's first 64 MP smartphone camera sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1. Though it is a 64 MP sensor, under normal conditions, the sensor will capture images at 16 MP using Pixel Binning technology to enhance the clarity of the images shot on the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is the latest premium A series smartphone from Samsung, which retails in India for Rs 28,990. Now, a new report suggests that the company is working on an S variant of the Galaxy A70, also called as the Samsung Galaxy A70S. The Galaxy A70S will be the first smartphone to offer the all-new 64 MP camera sensor from Samsung.

Along with a 64 MP camera sensor, the smartphone is most likely to feature a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens as well. Just like the standard Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A70S is expected to offer a triple rear-camera setup with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera.

Possible Samsung Galaxy A70S features

Just like the standard iteration, the Galaxy A70S will feature an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is most likely to run on the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or the 730 G with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the overall design and built quality, the Samsung Galaxy A70S is expected to offer an all-glass like finish with 2.5D curved edges across the smartphone. It is most likely that the device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner (optical sensor), which is already being used on other Samsung devices like the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A70.

Considering all these features, the Galaxy A70S will be priced in India around Rs 30,000 for the base variant. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A70S smartphone.