    Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Pricing Tipped: India Launch Seems Imminent

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to bring to the new Galaxy A smartphone in the Indian market. Called the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, the mid-range smartphones were silently launched in Vietnam back in December 2019. Now, the pricing of both the smartphones has been tipped online.

    Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Pricing Tipped: India Launch Imminent

     

    According to a report from 91Mobiles, both Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 will come with a price tag above Rs. 20,000. The Galaxy A51 will be priced lower than the Galaxy A71 at Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 is also said to be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. However, the pricing of this variant hasn't been tipped. On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 is said to come with a starting price tag of Rs. 29,990.

    Notably, the handset has been launched in 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It remains to be seen if the device launches in both the configurations in India.

    Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Key Specifications, And features

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset with 2.3GHz clock speed paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The handset is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

    The device features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with an FHD+ resolution. It has an in-display cutout that packs a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 10 OS wrapped around One UI 2.0 skin on top.

    The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display panel that has an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The device is also powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB external storage.

     

    The software is the same as the Galaxy A51 and so is the battery, i.e, 4000 mAh. However, the Galaxy A51's battery is supported by 10W fast charging, while the Galaxy A71 comes with 25W fast charging support.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
