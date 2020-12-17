Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Design Leaked In Full Glory: Here's What The New Model Will Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to launch multiple smartphones in the Galaxy A series. Two of the upcoming smartphones will be backed by a 5G network support. The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G are tipped to be those variants. The former's render has leaked which reveals the design in its full glory. The design seems familiar to one of the previous Galaxy A models.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Renders Leak

As per a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer on Voice, the upcoming Galaxy A72 5G will be equipped with a tall display that has narrow edges. Except for the chin; which is slightly thick compared to the rest. The panel has a punch-hole which is placed at the center-top.

The rear panel has a Prism-finish which we have seen on some previous Galaxy A smartphones as well. The back panel can be seen with a rectangular camera module housing three sensors. The smartphone packs the volume and the power key on the right edge. At the bottom, the device will accommodate the speaker grille alongside a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Currently, the rumor mill hasn't shared enough details on the key internals. However, the tipster has shared the display specifications which seem identical to the standard model. According to the leak, the Galaxy A72 5G will sport a 6.7-inch display.

It will be a Super AMOLED display which will offer an FHD+ resolution. Also, the panel will incorporate a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

It remains to be seen what camera hardware this handset offers. The processor would likely be an in-house Exynos SoC in the Indian market. The smartphone will likely come with a big battery unit with fast charging support. The exact specifics would be hard to guess at the moment. It shouldn't be long before this handset starts visiting different mobile authentication platforms. We will have a clear picture following that.

