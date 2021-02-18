Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 India Launch Pegged For Mid-March: Expected Price, Features (edited) News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones, i.e, the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are amongst the most anticipated premium mid-range smartphones. The company is said to launch these devices with both 4G and 5G network connectivity. Multiple leaks have already surfaced online suggesting the key features of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Also, these handsets have cleared certifications from several platforms indicating a launch. While Samsung has not yet revealed the launch timeline, a new leak gives some hints on the arrival of the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A72 And Galaxy A52 Expected India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will make a debut in India by mid-March. The information comes via 91Mobiles. The publication has received this information via some industry sources. However, the report doesn't reveal the exact launch date and we will have to wait for some official confirmation on the same.

It isn't confirmed yet if the company will be launching the 5G variants as well or just the standard models of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Notably, the Galaxy A52 recently was spotted at Google Play Console which was another confirmation for an imminent launch. If we speak of the leaked prices, the Galaxy A52 is said to come at a starting price tag of approximately Rs. 38,000 for the 4G model and Rs. 40,000 for the 5G model. The Galaxy A72 is expected to arrive with a price label of approx Rs. 45,000.

The features of the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 have been leaked several times. If we talk of the specifications, the Galaxy A52 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with an FHD+ resolution. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is expected with a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India