Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped To Be In Works; Might Offer Penta-Lens Setup

Samsung has been consistently updating its Galaxy A series with the launch of new smartphones. The company is said to be working on the Galaxy A42 5G along with a bunch of other smartphones. The latest model which is said to be in works is the Galaxy A72. With this new smartphone, the company is expected to up its game in the mid-range camera segment.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

The Galaxy A72 will likely be the first Samsung smartphone to sport a quad-camera setup. As of now, the design of the camera module is undisclosed. However, the entire camera specifications have been tipped online.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to comprise a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will also feature an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x telephoto zoom, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor for depth effects.

The report also suggests a 32MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. However, it can't be said if this sensor will be accommodated inside a punch-hole or waterdrop notch.

The remaining feature of the Galaxy A72 such as the display, battery,

and processor is yet to be revealed. But, we can expect the device to sport an FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a fast-charging supported battery. The processor could vary depending upon the markets (Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos).

The device is likely to carry some traits from its predecessors. It is highly likely to come with 5G network support similar to the Galaxy A51 5G. Samsung has also not yet given any official nod on the existence of the Galaxy A72. But, if the reports are to be believed then this device would likely make a debut next year.

