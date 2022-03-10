Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Renders Leaked; Quad Camera, Slim Bezels Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A23 and the Galaxy A13 smartphones in the Indian market. The Galaxy A-series premium mid-range smartphone is currently being prepared for release. A lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone has surfaced so far. Multiple renders of this Samsung phone have appeared, exposing major specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Expected Display And Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a flat display as per the renders. Additionally, the smartphone's display is surrounded by thin bezels. For selfies and video calls, there's a punch-hole cutout front camera. On the right side of the phone are the volume and power buttons.

On the back of the Galaxy A73 5G, there is a rectangular shaped camera module and an LED flash. At the bottom of the phone, there is a USB Type C port, a microphone, a speaker, and a SIM card tray for charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G with model number SM-A736B / SM-A736B DS has been detected on Bluetooth SIG Certification. This phone will include Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, according to the certification. This phone is expected to be released in the last week of March or early April.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Expected Processor And Camera

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone could be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, according to Geekbench. The graphics of this smartphone will be handled by an Adreno 642L GPU. The Galaxy A73 smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery and capability for 25W fast charging, according to the FCC listing. However, this Samsung phone does not have a charger in the box.

In terms of features, the device will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD Plus resolution. The Galaxy A73 could be released with a quad-camera configuration with a 108MP primary camera. Its secondary camera may have a resolution of 12MP. The fingerprint scanner is visible within the display.

The Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones were just released by Samsung. Additionally, the company will unveil the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G. Apart from these phones, Samsung is also developing the Galaxy A73 5G, a formidable gadget.

