Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) stable Android pie update released in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update comes with a firmware build number A730FXXU4CSCD.

Another Samsung smartphone is getting a stable Android Pie update. The latest Samsung smartphone to join the Android Pie bandwagon is the Galaxy A8+ (2018). Notably, the smartphone has earlier received a stable update in the Russian market. Now, the stable Android Pie update is being pushed out for the users in India. Some of other Samsung smartphones that have already tasted the Android Pie flavor are the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8 etc.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is receiving the Android Pie update topped with the company's in-house One Skin UI. The update is being rolled out as an OTA and it brings along last month's security patch along with it. The update carries February 2019 Android security patch with it. It is worth noting the fact that the device has received a March 2019 Android security patch in the Russian market. Therefore, we can expect the device to receive the latest Android security patch sometime soon in India.

The latest Android update for the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone weighs a total of 1.2GB. As this is an OTA rollout, users will receive the update notification on their smartphone. The update comes with a firmware build number A730FXXU4CSCD. If in case, you are a Galaxy A8+ (2018) user and do not receive the update notification, make sure that you check for the update manually. To do so, head to the Settings Menu and look for Software update section. From there, you can select the Download Updates manually option to update the firmware of your smartphone.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch Super AMOLED display panel offering an FHD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The smartphone is backed by a company's in-house Exynos 7885 processor paired with Mali-G71 GPU to render high-end graphics. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB. For imaging, it comprises of a dual rear camera with 16MP+ 8MP lenses. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper. Completing the spec sheet is a 3,500mAH battery with quick charging support.

