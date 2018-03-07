Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) receives Rs. 4,000 price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in India at Rs. 32,999 in January this year. Just two months after the launch, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 4,000, and it is now available for purchase at Rs. 28,999 on Amazon India. This discount seems to be valid on only the Black and Gold color variants of the Galaxy A8+ (2018).

While the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is a mid-range device, it flaunts the same Infinity Display as that of the Galaxy S series of smartphones. Another major highlight of this launched smartphone is the dual front cameras, which makes it perfect for the selfie-obsessed generation of today. Below are the specifications of the Galaxy A8+ (2018).

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy A8+ First Impressions Display and Design The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes equipped with a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that delivers FHD+ resolution and has 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Talking about the aesthetics, the smartphone sports a curved glass design with a metal frame on the sides. Under the hood The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by an octa-core processor. The memory part is taken care of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 256GB via the microSD card onboard. Cameras On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) boasts a dual camera setup at the front, which comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The front cameras are enabled with Live Focus support for the bokeh mode and f/1.9 aperture. At the rear, there is a 16MP camera with a wider f/1.7 aperture. The rear snapper comes with digital image stabilization and hyperlapse. Software, Battery and Connectivity The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and it will be upgraded to Android Oreo later. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers features like USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE support, and Samsung Pay for contactless mobile payment. As for the battery, it packs a 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Gear VR support.

