Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) receiving January security patch update

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has now announced a new firmware update for its last year's premium mid-range offering the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone. The Galaxy A8+ was launched in January last year with an Infinity display panel and Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Samsung has been fairly active recently in releasing the updates for its previous releases. The company has recently gone with a full force in rolling out the Android Pie update to its flagship smartphones. Now, the company has released a firmware update for the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphone.

The firmware update for the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone brings along the January 2019 Android security patch and it appears that the company has decided to skip the December 2018 Android security patch for the device. Samsung is rolling out the update as an OTA (over-the-air) in batches. The update will be available for a bunch of users at the beginning before making its way to all the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphones gradually. The update is being currently released for the markets including Mexico and Puerto Rico and it is currently unknown as to when this update will be available for the Indian users.

As for the changelog, the update carries a build number A730FXXS3BSA3. The update does not bring along any major changes, however, it brings along some system related optimization and stability. With the latest update, we can expect an enhanced user experience while operating the smartphone.

Just to recall, the premium mid-range Galaxy A8+ draws its power from an Exynos 7885 chipset which is paired with a Mali-G71 chipset for graphics. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM that takes care of multitasking. The device offers an internal storage space of 32GB which is expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android V7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit with Quick Charge support.