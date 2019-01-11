Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) with Android 9 Pie appears online

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) which is a mid-range offering by the South Korean tech giant has been spotted running on Android 9 Pie UI online. The premium mid-range offering was introduced back in December 2017 and it shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat. The device was then upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo last year itself. Now, with the latest leaks, it appears that the smartphone might receive its next Android update sometime soon. The Android Pie was announced by Google back in August last year and it is good to see that Samsung is still taking care of its old releases.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running on Android Pie was seen on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. As for the rollout, it is expected that the device will receive the update sometime in April this year. Apparently, Samsung is already working on the Android Pie update for the Galaxy A8 (2018) and we can expect an update in the coming months. The update will bring along the Android Pie goodies along with it and will improve the overall device performance.

Besides, the Geekbench listing also reveals the scores which the smartphone has achieved in the single-core and multi-core tests on the platform. In the single-core test, the smartphone has scored 1,533 points and in the multi-core test, the device has scored 4,321 points in total.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) will sport a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The smartphone is fuelled by an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset paired with a Mali-G71 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. The device comes with 4GB of RAM that takes care of multitasking combined with 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit which comes with fast charging support.

