Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) leaks via hands-on video

The Samsung Galaxy A (2018) smartphones are hitting the rumor mills more frequently making us believe that the launch of these devices might not be far away. There are speculations that two of the Galaxy A (2018) models might be announced in the next week but the release might not happen instantly.

One of these smartphones is the Galaxy A8+ (2018) that has already hit the headlines previously. Now the smartphone has been leaked via a hands-on video and this 3-minute video shows the phone from all the sides in full glory.

It gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the smartphone. Apart from showing the design of the smartphone in the hands-on video, it looks like the source has managed to grab hold of the full list of specifications of the Galaxy A8+ (2018).

According to the video uploaded by Far Star via a Romanian site, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) is rumored to boast a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with FHD 2220 x 1080 pixels. The camera aspects are said to feature a 16MP rear camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture and dual selfie cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors.

Under its hood, this Samsung smartphone is believed to comprise of a 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 7885 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 256GB. A 3500mAh battery might power the Galaxy A8+ (2018) and support fast charging too. The device is likely to be water and dust resistant with the IP68 rating. Given that there will be a full-screen design with Infinity Display, the fingerprint sensor is believed to be positioned at the rear.

Apparently, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) is expected to be available only in select markets by the end of this month for $600 (approx. Rs. 38,500). However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same.