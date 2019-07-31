Samsung Galaxy A80 Firmware Update: Autofocus For Selfies, July Security Patch, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A80 is getting a new software update that adds a useful feature for the selfie camera. The handset was launched recently in India with a unique rotating triple-lens camera module. The update primarily focuses on improving the selfie camera performance besides other general bugs. Hers is everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy A80 Android Update:

The latest update released for the Galaxy A80 weighs around 413MB and carries firmware build A805FOXM2ASG7, A805FXXU2ASG7 based on the variants. It is rolling out as an OTA in batches and should take a while for the mass roll out to be completed.

What's New In The Changelog?

The major change which the update brings is the addition of autofocus feature for the selfie camera. Earlier, the rotating triple-cameras locked the focus while capturing selfies at a specific distance.

With the latest update, the focus lock issue should be resolved. Besides, the firmware also brings the July 2019 Android security patch and also resolves general bugs and issues. It also optimizes the system stability and overall device performance.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specifications And Features:

What grabs the attention is the rotating triple-camera setup with a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor that doubles up as the selfie camera as well. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens and a ToF 3D sensor.

The Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset based on 8nm architecture. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It runs on Android Pie-based One UI interface.

Upfront, you get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security besides the usual face unlock feature.

It offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE and Bluetooth connectivity options. Completing the specification sheet is a 3,700mAh Li-Ion battery with 25W fast charge support.

