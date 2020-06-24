ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A80 Witness Huge Price Reductions For Indian Market

    By
    |

    Samsung slashed the Galaxy A80's price by Rs. 20,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sales. The Samsung Galaxy A80 was previously priced at Rs. 41,990. However, now buyers can grab the phone through Flipkart for only Rs. 21,990. The phone offered in Phantom Black and Ghost White color variants and also features a rotating triple-camera setup.

    Samsung Galaxy A80 Witness Huge Price Reductions For Indian Market

     

    Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications

    To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A80 offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC along with Adreno 618 GPU.

    It supports 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It loaded with a 3,700 mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with One UI custom skin on top.

    For imaging duties, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has a triple-camera setup at the back which is aligned horizontally. There is a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens along with a 3D ToF third sensor.

    The camera of the phone is equipped with a rotation system that comes up and flips forward, with the help of which we can use three cameras while taking selfies. The device also packs a 25W Super-Fast charger. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C support.

    Now, let's see how suitable it is for buying. The main highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is its camera setup. It is the first phone in the world to offer a rotating camera. It is also satisfied in terms of performance. The Samsung Galaxy A80 has the Snapdragon 730G SoC chipset which offers a great experience to play PUBG and other games.

    Speaking of display design, it is disappointing a bit. The phone comes with the old generation Gorilla Glass 3. Since the phone falls under the premium section so, it is natural for us to expect more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X