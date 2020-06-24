Samsung Galaxy A80 Witness Huge Price Reductions For Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung slashed the Galaxy A80's price by Rs. 20,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sales. The Samsung Galaxy A80 was previously priced at Rs. 41,990. However, now buyers can grab the phone through Flipkart for only Rs. 21,990. The phone offered in Phantom Black and Ghost White color variants and also features a rotating triple-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A80 offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC along with Adreno 618 GPU.

It supports 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It loaded with a 3,700 mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with One UI custom skin on top.

For imaging duties, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has a triple-camera setup at the back which is aligned horizontally. There is a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens along with a 3D ToF third sensor.

The camera of the phone is equipped with a rotation system that comes up and flips forward, with the help of which we can use three cameras while taking selfies. The device also packs a 25W Super-Fast charger. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C support.

Now, let's see how suitable it is for buying. The main highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is its camera setup. It is the first phone in the world to offer a rotating camera. It is also satisfied in terms of performance. The Samsung Galaxy A80 has the Snapdragon 730G SoC chipset which offers a great experience to play PUBG and other games.

Speaking of display design, it is disappointing a bit. The phone comes with the old generation Gorilla Glass 3. Since the phone falls under the premium section so, it is natural for us to expect more.

