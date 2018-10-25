Samsung Galaxy A8s with a hole on its display teased: Will it set a new trend?

Samsung appears to be all set to bring a difference to its portfolio with the upcoming smartphones. After having launched smartphones with triple and quad cameras, the company seems to have started focusing on the display. We say so as a new teaser show an innovative display design on an upcoming smartphone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A9s and Galaxy A6s in China on Wednesday. At the event, a teaser has been showcased spotted by ITHome. This teaser shows a new smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy A8s.

Samsung Galaxy A8s teaser

It appears to have an innovative display with a notchless design. There seems to be a hole on the device for the selfie camera and the sensors. We can expect the smartphone to flaunt an edge-to-edge display without a notch, which is a feature popularized by the iPhone X in 2017.

There are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy A8s will be the first of its kind smartphone featuring an ultra-thin bezel around its screen. However, besides this teaser, the company has not revealed any details regarding the hardware or features of the smartphone. Though it is said to have mentioned that the phone will arrive with a "first-time adoption" technology.

Early renders have been leaked

Following the teaser, SamMobile came up with the early renders of this smartphone. It appears to have a hole instead of a display notch. These renders show the hole at the center, right and left of the display. The hole is said to house the selfie camera and sensors as speculated. The hole is said to be drilled into the display in order to house the sensors. If this turns out to be true, then this smartphone will have a different design than the one on the existing Android smartphones that have a display notch. Notably, some brands have opted for the waterdrop notch display instead of a conventional one.

While we are yet to know if Samsung will really launch such a smartphone with a hole on its screen instead of a notch, we know that such a design will deliver the maximum full-screen experience with the utmost screen space possible. Though the chances of witnessing such a launch are not too high, we can expect it to set a new trend in the smartphone arena.