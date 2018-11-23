Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked render suggests Infinity-O display

It appears that the year 2019 will be a busy year for Samsung. We already know that the company will be bringing its highly anticipated foldable phone, the Galaxy F, and its next flagship, Galaxy S10 for the masses next year. Now, the reports suggesting another Samsung smartphone in the make have appeared over the web. It is quite common nowadays that the upcoming devices get leaked ahead of their launches revealing the specifications and features which they offer. This time it's the Samsung's premium mid-range smartphone, i.e, the Galaxy A8s which has been suggested by the rumor mill.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked images have appeared over the web hinting the display type which the upcoming smartphone might feature. The leaked renders have been shared by AllAboutSamsung and as per the leaked images, it is being said that the Galaxy A8s will pack an Infinity-O display which we are expecting to be introduced by the tech giant along with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. The Infinity-O display will make use of a "punch hole" to accommodate the in-display front camera on the device. Samsung had first announced the Galaxy A8s during the launch of Galaxy A9s and the Galaxy A6s. While there is no specific timeline available for the release of the Galaxy A8s, it is expected that the device might be launched next year in January.

The leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy A8s will pack a full-screen display and will have negligible bezels around the display. The "punch hole" on the display can be spotted at the usual top left corner of the display and it houses the front camera of the Galaxy A8s.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy A8s appears to come with a flat display, unlike the curved displays which one can spot on the Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series of smartphones. It is not immediately clear as to what specs and features the Galaxy A8s will offer, however, the rumor mill suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. As mentioned earlier the smartphone is expected to hit the shelves by January next year.