Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked screen protector image suggests in-display hole

We all are aware of the upcoming Samsung releases in the year 2019 with the most anticipated being the Galaxy foldable smartphone. While the rumor mill has been suggesting the foldable Galaxy F and the flagship Galaxy S10 for quite some time, it's the Galaxy A8s which has joined the bandwagon of upcoming smartphones by Samsung.

While Samsung had announced the Galaxy A8s last month along with the Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9, it had not revealed any information related to the specifications and features which the upcoming device will offer. During the introduction of the device, Samsung had mentioned that it will feature a "first-time adoption" technology which got us thinking what the tech giant could be hinting at.

Samsung had also shared a teaser showcasing a bezel-less all screen display with no notch on top. It was then speculated that the company will use the top corner of the display to place the cutout that will house the front camera. Following this, we have seen a bunch of leaked rumors which sheds some light on the upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, i.e, the Galaxy A8s.

Now, a leaked image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A8s' screen protector has been spotted over the web. The leaked image was first reported by SamMobile and the image shows the hole within the display. This suggests that the Galaxy A8s might be the company's first smartphone to offer an infinity-O display. The leaked image was shared on Weibo, a Chinese website and as per a tweet by Samsung Mobile News the display hole on the Galaxy A8s will measure 6.7mm in size.

The leaked image of the screen protector hints that the Galaxy A8s will feature minimum bezels, smaller chin, and display notch. With these measurements, it appears that the tech giant has worked to offer the full-display design even for its premium mid-range smartphone. We also have seen recent leaks suggesting the Galaxy A8s will feature an infinity-O display which the company had first introduced at the Samsung Developer Conference this year. All the latest leaks and rumors point at the infinity-O display on the Galaxy A8s, it would be interesting to see how well the device adapts to the latest trend of full-screen display.

