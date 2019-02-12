Samsung Galaxy A8s new gradient color variants announced

Samsung launched its first smartphone featuring a punch-hole display, the Galaxy A8s back in December 2018. The premium mid-range smartphone by the South Korean tech giant was launched in three color options and the company had showcased the gradient color variants last month. Now, the company has announced that the new gradient finish Galaxy A8s smartphone will be available for sale starting this Valentine's Day. The smartphone is yet to be introduced in the Indian market and it might hit the shelves in the country sometime soon.

As per a report from Sammobile, the latest color variants of the Galaxy A8s will be available as Unicorn Editions. With this, the Galaxy A8s will be available in five different color options. While the previously released blue, green and grey color options also come in a gradient finish, they are not as prominent as the currently announced variants. The new variants carry a bolder appearance as the previous color versions.

Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy A8s flaunts a big 6.4-inch Full HD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Like we mentioned earlier, the display comes with a punch-hole design where the punch-hole houses the selfie camera of the smartphone. The big display and high screen resolution make it suitable for enhanced video watching experience.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A8s makes use of a triple lens rear camera setup comprising of a 24MP primary lens with an aperture of f/1.7, a 10MP lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP additional sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the device comes with a 24MP camera that captures selfies and is used for video calling. The camera features include video recording support of 1080p@30fps, Face Detection, Geo-tagging, HDR mode, and others.

Under the hood, the smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU to render the graphics and 6/8GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking. The smartphone offers internal storage of 128GB which you can expand to 128GB via microSD card. Backing up this entire package is a 3,400mAh battery which comes with fast charge support.