Samsung Galaxy A8s passed FCC certification with 6.39-inch Infinity-O FHD+

It seems Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone the Galaxy A8s, the smartphone comes with a code name of SM-G8870. The smartphone is spotted on FCC certification ahead of the official launch next month. There is a screenshot in the document which shows an aspect ratio 19:5:9. It also has a space on the left corner of the phone for the display hole which seems to house a front camera in it.

Samsung Galaxy A8s rumored specifications

According to rumors the Samsung Galaxy A8s sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 Soc, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone is backed with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A8s sports a triple camera setup with the combination of a 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera. At the front, it houses a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The Fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to be fuelled by a 3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging. It runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo).