ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy A8s passed FCC certification with 6.39-inch Infinity-O FHD+

Samsung Galaxy A8s spotted on FCC with 6.39-inch Infinity-O FHD+ display. All know you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It seems Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone the Galaxy A8s, the smartphone comes with a code name of SM-G8870. The smartphone is spotted on FCC certification ahead of the official launch next month. There is a screenshot in the document which shows an aspect ratio 19:5:9. It also has a space on the left corner of the phone for the display hole which seems to house a front camera in it.

    Samsung Galaxy A8s passed FCC certification with 6.39-inch display

     

    Samsung Galaxy A8s rumored specifications

    According to rumors the Samsung Galaxy A8s sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 Soc, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

    The smartphone is backed with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

    On the optical front, the Galaxy A8s sports a triple camera setup with the combination of a 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera. At the front, it houses a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The Fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the phone.
    Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to be fuelled by a 3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging. It runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo). 

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 19:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue