Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) get up to Rs 8,000 price drop News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Both the devices can be purchased with discounted prices at all of the major offline retail stores.

Samsung has recently introduced its reinvented Galaxy A smartphone series with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. The company has extended the new Galaxy A lineup with the launch of some more devices in the series. While the companies focusing on the lineup, it is not leaving behind the older Galaxy A smartphones unattended.

The South Korean tech giant has slashed the price of two Galaxy A smartphones launched in 2018. The smartphones receiving a price cut are the Galaxy A9 (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018). The discount available on both smartphones is for a limited period. The company has discounted both the smartphones by Rs up to 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) discount offers:

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was the first smartphone to come with a quad-camera setup. The smartphone was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 30,990 in India. Following the discount, the Galaxy A9 (2018) with 6GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 22,990 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 25,990.

Whereas, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is receiving a discount of around Rs 3,000. The 4GB RAM variant of the device can be purchased for Rs was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 23,990. Now, the device is selling with a discounted price of Rs 14,990 for the 5GB RAM model. The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is retailing for Rs 19,990. Notably, this offer on both the Galaxy A9 (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018) can be availed at the offline retail stores in India. The sale will be live until May 30, 2019.

