Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to be available on both Amazon and Flipkart in India

While Amazon already has the "Notify Me" option available for the users, Flipkart has also started teasing the upcoming Galaxy A9 (2018) on its platform.

By

    Samsung had stirred the smartphone market with the launch of its first smartphone feature four-rear camera module. The South Korean tech giant has slated the launch of the smartphone for the Indian market on November 20, 2018. The company has already sent out media updates for the Galaxy A9 (2018) launch event scheduled to take place in Gurugram. Now, the smartphone has been listed on the popular e-commerce platforms in India, i.e, Amazon and Flipkart.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to be available on both Amazon and Flipkart

     

    The premium mid-range smartphone by the company will be available for purchase on both Amazon and Flipkart and the users who are interested in getting their hands on a brand new Galaxy A9 (2018) will be able to register for the updates regarding the availability of the device on Amazon India. All a user will need to do is head to the Amazon India webpage and select "Notify Me" option to get all the timely updates related to the smartphone.

    While Amazon already has the "Notify Me" option available for the users, Flipkart has also started teasing the upcoming Galaxy A9 (2018) on its platform. It is for certain now that the device will be available on both the platforms over the period of coming days.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications and features:

    The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a tall 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and a maximum pixel density of 392ppi.

    Under the hood, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC which is combined with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device will be available in 128GB of onboard storage and can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

    The major highlight of the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the quad-rear camera module which is stacked vertically on the rear panel. As for the lenses, there is a 24MP AF primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide 120-degree lens and a 5MP sensor to capture the depth sensing. This entire package is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
