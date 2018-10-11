Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launch today: Watch live stream, expected price, specs and more

Samsung is geared up to launch a new smartphone called Galaxy A9 (2018) today. This device is said to mark a milestone in the camera department with a quad-camera module at its rear. The event called "4X fun" has been teased since last month. And, it comes in just a few weeks after the launch of the Galaxy A7 (2018) with three rear cameras.

The "4X fun" Galaxy event will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company will live stream the event for its fans across the world to watch it slated to start at 2:30 PM IST. If you are interested in catching the action live, you can head to the official Samsung Newsroom site. As of now, there is no YouTube link, but we will update the same as soon as the link is available.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) quad rear cameras

As mentioned above, Samsung's upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera at its rear. The four cameras at the rear will be vertically stacked. It is has appeared in numerous leaks in the past showing the camera module and the arrangement. A previous leak revealed that the primary camera will be a 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The other sensors will include a 10MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and live focus feature. The LED flash is positioned underneath the cameras.

Other rumored specifications

When it comes to the other specifications, this smartphone from Samsung is believed to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space with support for expandable storage up to 512GB. The device is likely to run Android 8.0.0 Oreo out of the box. The other aspects of the device include a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 3720mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0.

Expected price in India

Like the other Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is expected to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 in the country. We are yet to get a confirmation regarding when this smartphone will be launched in the country.