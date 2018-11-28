Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sales go live today in India: Launch offers and specifications

Samsung took us all with a surprise when it launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone last month in Kuala Lumpur. The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is the first smartphone which offers a quad-lens rear camera module. While the smartphone was launched in India on November 20, the device will be up for grabs starting today.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sales will go live today in the country and the device will be available for purchase on the Samsung Experience Shop, Samsung Experience stores, offline retail stores and also on the leading e-commerce giants including Flipkart and Amazon. Users will also be able to avail various launch offers on the purchase of a brand new Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) offers a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of 1080x 2220 pixels and a pixel density of 392ppi. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 which makes it apt for media consumption.

The key highlight of the device is its quad-camera setup. The rear camera comprises of a 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP Ultra-wide lens and a 5MP lens for depth sensing. The device sports a 24MP sensor up front to capture selfies.

Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with Adreno 616 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in 128GB of native storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launch offers:

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) carries a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Whereas, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is priced at Rs 39,999. The users who will be making purchases from Amazon and Flipkart will get cashback worth Rs 3,000 if they buy the device using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Users will also be able to avail No cost EMI offers starting at Rs 4,010 per month on from the major banks in India. The shoppers who will buy the smartphone from Flipkart will receive an addition 5 percent cashback while using an Axis Bank Buzz card.

Besides, the device will be available for sale on Airtel Online store as well. If you are planning to buy the device from Airtel Online Store then you need to make a down payment of Rs 3,699 and you will get unlimited call benefits valid for 18 months on the Rs 2,399 plan. The users will also receive 100GB of data per month and a free-three-month Netflix subscription if they go with this plan.