Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A7 prices slashed in India by up to Rs 5,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Both the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 are available with the discounted prices on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung has recently slashed the prices of two of its mid-range smartphones from last year. The company is offering the Galaxy A9 and the Galaxy A7 at discounted prices. Both the smartphones have received a discount on its original pricing and are available for purchase on e-commerce platforms in India.

Samsung Galaxy A9 and Galaxy A7 pricing and offers:

The Samsung Galaxy A9 was introduced in the Indian market for a starting price tag of Rs 36,990. This was for the 6GB RAM variant. The Galaxy A9 (2018) with 8GB RAM was launched with a price label of Rs 39,990. Now, the smartphone has received a discount of Rs 5,000. Following the discount, the 6GB RAM variant is retiling for Rs 28,990, whereas, the 8GB variant is available for Rs 31,990. Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase made using the company's online store.

The Galaxy A7, on the other hand, was launched with a price tag of Rs 23,990 for the 4GB variant. The smartphone is also available in 6GB RAM configuration. After the discount, the Galaxy A7 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 17,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 21,990. Both the Samsung Galaxy A9 and the Galaxy A7 are available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart along with Samsung's official web store.

Just to recall, the Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display panel that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. It runs on a Samsung's in-house Exynos 7885 chipset which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The key highlight of this smartphone is its quad-camera setup comprising of a 24MP sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and one 5MP depth sensor. It is backed by 3,300mAh battery under its hood.