Samsung Galaxy A9 Star / Star Lite: live images, rumour and more

Samsung has passed the TENAA certification with its model number SM-G8850 last month in China. Later it was rumored that the phone will be launched as Galaxy A8 Star. But now the live images and video are telling something totally different story. The leak renders confirmed that the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star/ Star Lite.

The leaked images have revealed that the phone will come with a glass back along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The image indicated that the phone will sport dual rear camera on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite rumored specifications

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. It's been rumored that the Galaxy A9 Star will be powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU / 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU.

The phone is said to arrive with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, along with a 64GB internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB with microSD card.

On the camera part, the phone is said to launch with dual camera setup, with the combination of a 24-megapixel primary rear camera with LED Flash, and 16-megapixel secondary rear camera. On the front, the A9 Star Lite is expected to house a 24-megapixel front-facing camera for better selfie experience and video calling.

Connectivity wise the phone is said to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS with GLONASS. It will be backed by a 3700mAh battery with the fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite will run on Android 8.0 Oreo. Dimensions will be 162.4×77.0×7.55mm and it Weighs around 188 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite is expected to come in two color options Black and White and is expected to go official in early June. However, these are still rumors and it's too early to completely believe them. So it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the launch.

