Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 Confirmed For March 17; What To Expect? News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event date has been revealed. The forthcoming event will be held on March 17. As per insider Evan Blass (@evleaks), the event will be live-streamed through Samsung's official site.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G are expected to be unveiled at the same event. Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series at the inaugural Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022.

According to Blass, Samsung's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will take place on March 17. As per the images shared by Blass, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A-series smartphones at the event. However, Samsung is yet to make an official announcement. Blass' prediction looks to coincide with the Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event in 2021, which featured the announcement of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 on March 17, 2021.

It's still unclear which handsets will be unveiled at the event. Samsung is believed to be working on four new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and the Galaxy A23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Expected Features

According to recent reports, the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G would come pre-installed with Android 12-based One UI 4. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A53 5G is expected to have a 6.52-inch display.

Both are supposed to have panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Galaxy A73 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the Galaxy A53 5G is said to be powered by the Exynos 1200 processor.

Both the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G are believed to include quad rear cameras for optics. A 108MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary sensor, and 8MP and 2MP sensors are anticipated to be included in the Galaxy A73 5G.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to have a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor, and two 5MP sensors. Both are supposed to have 5,000 mAh batteries and capability for 25W rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Expected Features

The Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G are believed to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. According to reports, the former will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, while the latter will have a 6.6-inch IPS display.

Both are supposed to have panels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC is expected to power the Galaxy A33 5G, while the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is expected to power the Galaxy A23 5G.

According to reports, the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G will have quad rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and 5MP and 2MP sensors, according to reports. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Both are supposed to have 5,000 mAh batteries and support 15W charging.

Best Mobiles in India