Samsung Galaxy C10 images show dual camera setup and Bixby button

The rumors and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy C10 seem not to cease. While the launch date of this smartphone is all set to approach soon, the latest leak shows it in all its glory.

The renowned Twitter-based tipster @mmdj_china has posted two leaked images that show the Galaxy C10's front and rear. These images reveal the potential design of the upcoming smartphone. One of the leaked images shows the rear of the smartphone that reveals the presence of a dual rear camera setup with two sensors placed vertically.

Also, the rear of the alleged Galaxy C10 lacks the presence of a fingerprint scanner making us believe that the same could be embedded into the home button at the front. The other important feature that has been revealed by these leaked images is the presence of a dedicated Bixby button below the volume rocker at the side. This arrangement seems to be similar to the one we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Up front, the Galaxy C10 seems to feature thin bezels and is slightly curved at the edges. It is evident that the smartphone might feature a great design and an almost bezel-less design.

From the existing rumors, the Samsung Galaxy C10 is believed to be a premium mid-range smartphone featuring a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Also, it will be a great performer on the hardware front with a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. It looks like Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy C10 as it is focusing more on this smartphone just like a flagship device.